Group seeking school voucher bill repeal to file petitions

A group opposed to a major private school voucher expansion bill signed by Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey plans to file petitions to block the law.
Save Our Schools spokeswoman Dawn Penich-Thacker says the group expects to file its petitions Tuesday.
The expansion will be blocked until the November 2018 election if state officials determine the opponents submitted the required slightly more than 75,000 valid voter signatures.
Arizona's voucher program was launched in 2011. About a third of all 1.2 million students are now eligible, but only about 3,500 students now use it to pay for private school tuition.
The new law expands eligibility to all students by 2022 but caps enrollment at about 30,000.
Supports say vouchers give parents more choice. Opponents argue they siphon money from public schools.
Comments