New associate justice to be sworn in at state Supreme Court

The Associated Press

August 07, 2017 12:26 AM

CONCORD, N.H.

Republican Gov. Chris Sununu's first appointee to the New Hampshire Supreme Court is going to be sworn in this week.

The ceremony for Associate Justice Barbara "Bobbie" Hantz Marconi is scheduled for Tuesday morning.

She is replacing retiring Associate Justice Carol Ann Conboy.

No one spoke against her nomination at a public hearing in June, when she won praise from attorneys, advocates and law enforcement officials. She was questioned on her views regarding the Second Amendment, her judicial philosophy and the fact she was on the governor's judicial selection commission until she applied to join the state's highest court.

