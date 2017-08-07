National Politics

Hearing set in challenge to Trump's voter fraud commission

By HOLLY RAMER Associated Press

August 07, 2017 12:25 AM

CONCORD, N.H.

Two lawmakers and a civil liberties group will be trying to convince a judge to block New Hampshire Secretary of State Bill Gardner from sending detailed voter information to President Donald Trump's commission on election fraud.

Republican Rep. Neal Kurk, Democratic state Sen. Bette Lasky and the American Civil Liberties Union of New Hampshire sued Gardner last month, arguing he doesn't have the authority under state law to provide voters' names, addresses and voting history to Trump's commission.

Gardner, a member of the commission, has said he believes sending the information is legal because he is allowed to share it with other states.

A hearing is set for Monday afternoon in Nashua.

