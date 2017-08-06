National Politics

State warns Ohioans of scam involving unclaimed funds

The Associated Press

August 06, 2017 9:34 AM

COLUMBUS, Ohio

State officials are warning Ohioans to beware of a scam involving unclaimed funds.

The unclaimed funds division of the Ohio Department of Commerce says a website claiming consumers must pay a fee to have their missing money returned is a scam. State officials say the www.neverclaimed.com website tells consumers they will receive their missing money after paying fees, ranging from $12.00 to $29.99.

The state news release says it doesn't cost anything to retrieve unclaimed funds from the division.

Ohioans searching for unclaimed funds are encouraged to work directly with the division, either online or by calling the state office.

Some of the unclaimed funds the division can help consumers retrieve include funds from bank accounts, rent or utility deposits, uncashed checks and undelivered stock certificates.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Donald Trump: GOP health care plan 'empowers states and consumers'

Donald Trump: GOP health care plan 'empowers states and consumers' 3:43

Donald Trump: GOP health care plan 'empowers states and consumers'
FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Who could, should or won't be Trump's veep 1:29

Who could, should or won't be Trump's veep

View More Video