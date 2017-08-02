Governor to choose 1 nominee for Court of Appeals vacancy

Gov. Doug Ducey will choose one of five nominees to appoint to fill a vacancy on the Tucson-based division of the Arizona Court of Appeals.
A state commission nominated Pima County Superior Court Judges Sean E. Brearcliffe and D. Douglas Metcalf and attorneys David J. Euchner, George O. Krauja and Regina L. Nassen for possible appointment by Ducey.
Brearcliffe, Krauja and Metcalf are Republicans, Euchner is a Libertarian and Nassen is an independent.
The opening was created by the retirement of Judge Michael O. Miller.
The Tucson-based division of the Court of Appeals hears cases from Cochise, Gila, Graham, Greenlee, Pima, Pinal, and Santa Cruz counties.
