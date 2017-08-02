This July 31, 2017 photo shows a no swimming sign in one of numerous large pools of water that have formed on the beach in Margate N.J. due to heavy rains. The water is blocked from draining into the ocean by new sand dunes being built as part of a storm protection program that Margate residents vigorously fought, claiming that the dunes would cause exactly the type of standing water that has occurred.
This July 31, 2017 photo shows a no swimming sign in one of numerous large pools of water that have formed on the beach in Margate N.J. due to heavy rains. The water is blocked from draining into the ocean by new sand dunes being built as part of a storm protection program that Margate residents vigorously fought, claiming that the dunes would cause exactly the type of standing water that has occurred. Wayne Parry AP Photo
This July 31, 2017 photo shows a no swimming sign in one of numerous large pools of water that have formed on the beach in Margate N.J. due to heavy rains. The water is blocked from draining into the ocean by new sand dunes being built as part of a storm protection program that Margate residents vigorously fought, claiming that the dunes would cause exactly the type of standing water that has occurred. Wayne Parry AP Photo

National Politics

Soggy shore town weighs renewed court fight against dunes

By WAYNE PARRY Associated Press

August 02, 2017 3:14 AM

MARGATE, N.J.

A soggy New Jersey shore town will decide Wednesday morning whether to resume its costly and thus far futile court battle against protective sand dunes.

Officials in Margate, a coastal town just south of Atlantic City, will decide whether to seek a court injunction to halt half-finished dune work that has caused huge ponds of standing water on the beach.

In years of opposition and lawsuits trying to block the project before it started, Margate officials and individual homeowners argued that the dunes would trap water up against a wooden bulkhead at the sand's edge.

When weekend storms dumped a half-foot of water on Margate, that's exactly what happened.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers on Tuesday started pumping the water over the dunes as a short-term fix.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Donald Trump: GOP health care plan 'empowers states and consumers'

Donald Trump: GOP health care plan 'empowers states and consumers' 3:43

Donald Trump: GOP health care plan 'empowers states and consumers'
FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Who could, should or won't be Trump's veep 1:29

Who could, should or won't be Trump's veep

View More Video