Soggy shore town weighs renewed court fight against dunes

This July 31, 2017 photo shows a no swimming sign in one of numerous large pools of water that have formed on the beach in Margate N.J. due to heavy rains. The water is blocked from draining into the ocean by new sand dunes being built as part of a storm protection program that Margate residents vigorously fought, claiming that the dunes would cause exactly the type of standing water that has occurred. Wayne Parry AP Photo