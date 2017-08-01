Ohio ex-cop who killed unarmed black man seeks reinstatement

FILE – In this June 8, 2017, file pool photo, Ray Tensing listens to a prosecutor's opening statement during the former University of Cincinnati police officer's retrial at the Hamilton County Courthouse in Cincinnati. The union representing Tensing, who fatally shot unarmed black motorist Sam DuBose during a July 2015 traffic stop, is moving forward with a grievance seeking his reinstatement with University of Cincinnati police and back pay, following mistrials on murder charges in November 2016 and June 2017. The university has said it doesn't intend to rehire Tensing. The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP, Pool, File Cara Owsley