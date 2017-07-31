Whistleblowers to hear from veterans at town hall meeting

Manchester VA Medical Center staffers who have alleged substandard care and conditions at New Hampshire's only veterans hospital are holding a town hall meeting to discuss the situation.
The event for veterans and others is being held at the American Legion Sweeney Post in Manchester on Monday afternoon, five days after VA officials held a similar meeting.
Secretary of Veterans Affairs David Shulkin recently removed the hospital's top two leaders and ordered a review after the Boston Globe reported on a whistleblower complaint filed by physicians. He also has ordered the VA's inspector general to launch its own investigation and plans to meet with the state's congressional delegation at the hospital on Friday. Shulkin also plans to meet with the whistleblowers.
