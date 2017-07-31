Missouri changes law over juvenile lifers; legal fight looms

This undated photo released by Missouri Department of Corrections in 2017 shows Jason Carr. Missouri changed its law to comply with a U.S. Supreme Court decision that deems mandatory life without parole for juveniles unconstitutional. On July 11, 2017 the Missouri Supreme Court in a 5-1 ruling, ordered a new sentencing hearing for Carr, who got life in prison for the 1983 killing of his brother, stepmother and stepsister when he was 16. Carr, now 50, received three life terms without possibility of parole for half a century. Missouri Department of Corrections via AP)