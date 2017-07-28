School board candidates fined for campaign violations

National Politics

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt.

Two write-in school board candidates in South Burlington who opposed a decision to drop the "Rebel" school nickname have agreed to pay $250 for campaign finance violations.

The Burlington Free Press reports (http://bfpne.ws/2uG2RTN ) Danial Emmons and Marcy Brigham signed an agreement this month to settle the violations and refile their paperwork.

The violations came ahead of a failed vote to approve a school budget amid a dispute over the decision to drop the mascot name. The budget was later passed.

The candidates believed the school board should reverse the change or put it to a citywide vote.

The violations noted by the state include contributions in excess of limits, failure to maintain separate campaign accounts and missing information on campaign signs.

