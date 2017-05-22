Ducey OKs $1B university loan and 26 other bills, vetoes 6

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey shakes hands with Arizona State University President Michael Crow during his signing of a $1 billion bonding authority for the state's public universities in the Governor's office in Phoenix, Ariz., Monday, May 22, 2017. Ducey on Monday signed legislation that allows the state's three public universities to borrow up to $1 billion and puts the state on the hook for $27 million a year to help cover the payments. The Arizona Republic via AP Patrick Breen