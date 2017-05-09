The Latest: Democrats for NJ governor square off

The Latest on the debates in the New Jersey gubernatorial primary (all times local):
8:15 p.m.
Democratic candidates vying to be their party's nominee to succeed Republican Gov. Chris Christie are debating in New Jersey.
Jim Johnson, state Sen. Ray Lesniak, Phil Murphy and Assemblyman John Wisniewksi are taking part in a debate being held Tuesday at Stockton University in Galloway. Republicans Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno (gwah-DAHN'-yoh) and Assemblyman Jack Ciattarelli debated earlier in the day.
The events were livestreamed on Facebook and were watchable from the university's website.
Guadagno and Ciattarelli have tried to distance themselves from Christie, who is unpopular in polls.
The contest has been underway for months but has flown under the radar.
The primary is June 6. Christie is term-limited.
___
6:35 p.m.
___
12:05 a.m.
