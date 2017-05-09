Mayors: California not operating damaged dam safely

California is putting communities downstream in danger of flooding with the way it runs the now-crippled Oroville Dam, mayors and county leaders wrote this week in a strongly worded letter to Gov. Jerry Brown.
The letter — signed by mayors of the city of Oroville and six other communities downstream, county leaders, state lawmakers and others — comes in the wake of a February spillway emergency at the dam that forced the evacuation of 188,000 people.
That ongoing emergency "dramatically highlights the fact that those who suffer the greatest consequences from dam malfunction or failure have little or no say in the construction, operation or maintenance of that structure," said the letter, also signed by members of local chambers of commerce and other community groups downstream.
Brown spokesman Evan Westrup and Erin Mellon, a spokeswoman for the state's Department of Water Resources, did not immediately return emails seeking comment.
Signers of the letter delivered it to Brown's office Monday afternoon, said Nghia Nguyen, a spokeswoman for state Sen. Jim Nielsen, who signed the letter along with a fellow Republican, Assemblyman James Gallagher.
Oroville Dam is the nation's tallest dam, and one of the anchors of the state's water supply system. Both spillways failed at the half-century-old structure in February under unusually heavy rain and snow melt, forcing the two-day evacuation, with only an hour's notice.
Among the strongest charges in the letter: Local leaders' conclusion that this winter's crisis at the dam shows the structure "lacks the reliability to provide adequate flood protection to communities downstream."
Other points include asking for public discussion of whether operation of the dam should be taken away from the state water agency now running it, better communication in general from the dam's operators, and consideration of emergency-relief funds for businesses, property owners and others harmed by the dam's troubles this winter.
