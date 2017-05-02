National Politics

May 02, 2017 6:34 AM

Sheriff's deputy saves disabled man from house fire

LINCOLNTON, N.C.

A Lincoln County Sheriff's deputy has been credited with saving a 73-year-old disabled man from his burning home.

The Charlotte Observer reports (http://bit.ly/2pAdRzv ) the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office said in a statement that Deputy Seth Hovis was on his way to work shortly before 6 a.m. Monday when he responded to a report of a house fire from the county communications center.

The statement says a woman was standing outside the house upon his arrival and told him she had been unable to get her wheelchair-bound husband out of the house.

Hovis entered the house and carried the man down a flight of outside steps. He then moved the couple to a safe location, before moving their vehicles away from the home, which the blaze had engulfed.

