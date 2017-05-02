Wisconsin cheese designation set to pass Legislature

It's a bill too gouda not to pass.
The Wisconsin Legislature is set to give final approval Tuesday to a measure making cheese the official state dairy product. It previously passed the Assembly and is up for a final vote in the Senate.
A fourth grade class in Mineral Point lobbied lawmakers to recognize cheese as a state symbol. Once the bill is signed by Gov. Scott Walker, cheese will join a long list of honorary designees.
Others include the badger as the official animal, of course, and corn as the official grain. The dairy cow is the official domestic animal while Kringle is the state pastry and milk is the state beverage.
Wisconsin produces the most cheese in the country at 11 billion pounds per year.
Comments