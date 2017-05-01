Sen. Warren: New funds will help battle against opioid abuse

U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren is applauding the decision to include new money to fight opioid abuse and pay for health-related research in the deal to keep the federal government running.
The Massachusetts Democrat said Monday that the $100 million in new funding to address the opioid crisis and the $2 billion for the National Institutes of Health is a sign of bipartisanship and shows that aggressive negotiations can yield results.
Warren said the opioid-fighting funds will go in part to providing services to prevent and treat substance use disorder in underserved areas, disseminating opioid-prescribing guidelines and increasing surveillance of opioid overdoses.
Last week, Warren led a group of 18 Democratic senators calling for increased federal spending to combat the nation's opioid crisis, which has taken a steep toll in Massachusetts.
