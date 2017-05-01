National Politics

May 01, 2017 7:58 PM

Hundreds take to Connecticut streets for May Day protest

The Associated Press
NEW HAVEN, Conn.

Hundreds of workers, business owners and families have rallied in five Connecticut cities to support immigrants' rights.

Monday's "Day Without Immigrants" strike in Stamford, Danbury, Bridgeport and New Haven was among similar demonstrations held across the country to mark May Day, a traditional day for workers' rights demonstrations.

Some immigrant-owned businesses shut down for the day as part of the protest.

Politicians and hundreds of Connecticut residents attended a "Here to Stay" immigrants' rights rally in Hartford on Saturday. Gov. Dannel Malloy, Lt. Gov. Nancy Wyman, U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal and U.S. Rep. John Larson were among the attendees and speakers.

President Donald Trump has aggressively pursued immigration enforcement, and the government has threatened to withhold funding from so-called sanctuary cities that limit cooperation with federal immigration authorities.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Donald Trump: GOP health care plan 'empowers states and consumers'

Donald Trump: GOP health care plan 'empowers states and consumers' 3:43

Donald Trump: GOP health care plan 'empowers states and consumers'
FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Who could, should or won't be Trump's veep 1:29

Who could, should or won't be Trump's veep

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos