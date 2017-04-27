National Politics

April 27, 2017 8:12 PM

Deliberations continue in foster parent sex abuse trial

The Associated Press
RIVERHEAD, N.Y.

Jurors deciding the fate of a Long Island foster parent accused of sexually abusing eight children continue to deliberate despite telling the judge they were deadlocked.

Newsday (http://nwsdy.li/2qkOXTN) reports the jury, which began deliberating on Monday, sent a note to the Suffolk County court judge on Thursday saying they were "not able to come to a unanimous decision" and needed guidance.

The judge ordered the members to continue deliberations on Friday.

The trial of 60-year-old Cesar Gonzales-Mugaburu began three weeks ago. The alleged crimes occurred between 1996 and 2016. The victims were among more than 100 troubled boys Gonzales-Mugaburu took in over those years.

He has pleaded not guilty. His attorney insisted there was no evidence to support the charges.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Donald Trump: GOP health care plan 'empowers states and consumers'

Donald Trump: GOP health care plan 'empowers states and consumers' 3:43

Donald Trump: GOP health care plan 'empowers states and consumers'
FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Who could, should or won't be Trump's veep 1:29

Who could, should or won't be Trump's veep

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos