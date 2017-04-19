Indiana panel to choose 3 finalists for Supreme Court spot

A state commission is set to recommend three finalists for Gov. Eric Holcomb to choose from to fill an upcoming vacancy on the Indiana Supreme Court.
The Judicial Nominating Commission is scheduled to vote Wednesday on recommending three of the 11 remaining applicants to Holcomb. He'll then have 60 days to choose one to replace retiring Justice Robert Rucker.
Wednesday's vote will come after the commission finishes a second day of interviews with the 11 applicants. The panel chose those seven men and four women in March from among 20 applicants for the post.
The 70-year-old Rucker retires May 12 after 26 years on the bench. He's the court's only black justice.
His replacement will mean all five of the court's justices have been appointed since 2010 by Republican governors.
Comments