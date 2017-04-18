National Politics

April 18, 2017 8:31 AM

Maryland suburb of DC votes to become 'sanctuary city'

The Associated Press
HYATTSVILLE, Md.

A city council in the Maryland suburbs of Washington has voted to become a "sanctuary city."

Media outlets report that the Hyattsville City Council voted 8-2 on Monday night to adopt an ordinance that bars local officials from enforcing federal immigration laws. The vote comes after President Donald Trump signed an executive order in January warning that sanctuary jurisdictions will lose federal grants.

Under the ordinance, city officials cannot ask about anyone's immigration status or discriminate against anyone on the basis of that status. City officials are also barred from using city resources "to support federal civil immigration enforcement operations or activities."

