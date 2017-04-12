National Politics

April 12, 2017 11:21 PM

Mayor returns Portland Police Chief Mike Marshman to job

The Associated Press
PORTLAND, Ore.

Portland's police chief has been returned to full duty by the city's mayor.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports (https://goo.gl/xywsKq ) Mayor Ted Wheeler returned Mike Marshman to duty Wednesday.

The mayor says Marshman didn't violate policy based on an initial review of an investigation into whether someone signed the chief's name on a training log in March, when he hadn't attended the session.

Wheeler had placed Marshman and his executive assistant, Lt. Mike Leasure, on paid administrative leave March 24 pending an investigation.

The investigation resulted from two allegations: that Marshman had directed Leasure to sign an attendance sheet on the chief's behalf, and that statements made by Leasure and Marshman during the inquiry did not match.

Officials say Leasure later changed his account, saying the chief hadn't directed him to sign the log on his behalf.

Leasure remains on paid leave, and the investigation continues.

