Arizona Senate set to debate big school voucher expansion

The Arizona Senate has scheduled a debate on a proposal expanding a school voucher program to all Arizona schoolchildren over the next four years.
The proposal from Republican Sen. Debbie Lesko has been stalled for nearly two months as opposition from a handful of GOP senators and all Democrats left the measure short of the needed votes.
Senate debate is now set for Thursday. That's often a sign that backers believe they have secured the needed votes.
There is also opposition in the House.
The Legislature's independent budget office estimated in February that expansion could cost more than $24 million because more public school students are likely to take state cash for private schools.
A cap that expires after 2019 limits current enrollment to about 5,500 students.
