Widow of Mandan man shot by police files wrongful death suit

The widow of a Mandan man who was shot and killed by a Bismarck police officer has filed a federal wrongful death lawsuit.
Jamie Scott says police used excessive force in the March 2016 death of 42-year-old James Scott. She says her husband was unarmed and running from the scene when he was shot twice in the back by Officer Shaun Burkhartsmeier.
Authorities say James Scott threatened another man with a shotgun and tried to flee when officers arrived. Police say he ignored commands to show his hands and get on the ground.
The state attorney general's office concluded that criminal charges against Burkhartsmeier were not warranted.
The lawsuit seeks unspecified damages.
Court documents do not list lawyers for the defendants, including Burkhartsmeier and Bismarck Police Chief Dan Donlin.
