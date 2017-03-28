Vermont House set to debate legal marijuana bill

A bill that would legalize the use and possession of small amounts of marijuana for adults is up for debate in the Vermont House.
The full 150 member House will start a debate Tuesday over the bill, which could last until Wednesday. The House Judiciary Committee passed the measure 8-3 during an unscheduled vote last Wednesday.
The bill would make it legal for adults to possess up to one ounce of pot, two mature plants and four immature plants. It does not create a regulatory system for legally selling and taxing pot.
Comments