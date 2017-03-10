White-tailed deer website to debut by April

State officials are preparing to launch a website dedicated to the white-tailed deer in Illinois.
It's planned as an encyclopedia of biological information and facts about the Illinois state mammal. It will include data on state management of the deer population.
Also featured will be information on groups interested in deer. They include hunters, landowners and wildlife watchers.
The website is the work of the Illinois Department of Natural Resources , the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the National Great Rivers Research and Education Center .
The site will include searchable databases. Users may call up data on deer-vehicle crashes for a range of years and plot them on a map. Deer harvest records dating to 1989 will be available.
Officials plan to debut the site by April 1.
