National Politics

March 6, 2017 8:54 PM

Md. Senate votes to repeal past calls to amend Constitution

The Associated Press
ANNAPOLIS, Md.

The Maryland Senate has voted to nullify four previous calls to the U.S. Congress to hold a constitutional convention.

The Senate voted 34-13 Monday night for the resolution. One Republican joined 33 Democrats to support the resolution. Thirteen Republicans opposed it.

The Maryland General Assembly has passed four calls for a convention since the 1930s to amend the U.S. Constitution. The last one in the 1970s called for an amendment that requires a balanced federal budget.

Other applications involved restoring school prayer, ending the federal income tax and calling for legislative autonomy on apportionment of state legislative bodies.

The resolution was part of a package of initiatives Maryland Democrats outlined in January out of concern for what could happen during a constitutional convention during President Donald Trump's administration.

Related content

National Politics

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos