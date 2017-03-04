Democrats drop out of abortion rights bill

Nine state lawmakers in the Rhode Island House have removed their names from an abortion rights bill they originally supported.
There were originally 36 Democratic co-sponsors of a bill introduced last month to protect a woman's right to have an abortion.
The main sponsor, Providence Democratic Rep. Edith Ajello, says it ensures abortion remains safe and that the state can't interfere with a woman preventing or terminating a pregnancy before fetal viability.
But other Democrats dropped out after anti-abortion activists called it extreme.
Representatives who took their names off the bill are: Michael Morin, of Woonsocket; Marvin Abney, of Newport; Charlene Lima, of Cranston; Helder Cunha, of East Providence; Robert Jacquard, of Cranston; Raymond Johnston, of Pawtucket; Dennis Canario, of Portsmouth; Carlos Tobon, of Pawtucket; and Mia Ackerman, of Cumberland.
