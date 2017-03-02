House passes protections for religious adoption agencies

0:50 Aerial view as authorities arrive for another day of searching Pause

1:11 Two dead in sports bar shooting

0:41 Entrance to Ben Hill County pecan farm where GBI searching for remains of Tara Grinstead

0:38 Search continues for remains of Tara Grinstead

0:48 Man on bike hit on Vineville at Riley Avenue

0:40 Make the call: Was Khavon Moore's potential game-winner correctly blown dead?

1:49 Dale Earnhardt Jr. hopes to return to racing

4:01 GBI: Tara Grinstead murder suspect 'never on our radar screen'

1:17 White House: Updates to immigration ban to allow permanent residents into U.S. without waiver