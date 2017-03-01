Zinke sworn in at Interior; Montana's first cabinet member

3:58 Massiveness of search for remains of Tara Grinstead shown in number of vehicles Pause

1:58 GBI searches for Tara Grinstead's remains in Fitzgerald

1:44 Man flies drone over search area for Tara Grinstead's remains

4:01 GBI: Tara Grinstead murder suspect 'never on our radar screen'

1:01 Georgia Tech police show they've got the moves

0:27 Man hit by truck dies on south Macon highway

4:45 Cop Shop Podcast: Man smacked with ashtray in spat over soup

4:38 Cop Shop Podcast: Sugar and condiments fly in Waffle House outburst

1:08 Defensive switch made difference, Central head coach says