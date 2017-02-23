House passes bill to create elective Bible literacy courses

Legislation that would give Kentucky's public schools the option of offering elective Bible literacy courses was passed by the state House on Thursday after a long debate.
The bill would direct the state Board of Education to set policies for local school boards that choose to offer elective social studies courses on the Hebrew texts and New Testament.
The measure passed on an 80-14 vote and now goes to the Senate.
"The Bible, without question, is the single-most impactful literary document that we've had in Western civilization," said bill sponsor Rep. DJ Johnson, a Republican from Owensboro. "It's affected our cultures, our values, our laws."
Several opponents talked about the importance of religion in their lives but said the bill intrudes on principles separating church and state that would draw a court challenge.
"According to our Constitution, there are boundaries on where you talk about religion or your faith. And the public school system should be a neutral zone," said Rep. Jim Wayne, D-Louisville.
Under the bill, Bible literacy would be an optional course for public school students, with curriculum set by the Kentucky Board of Education.
The bill says the purpose of the Bible literacy course would be to teach students about "biblical content, characters, poetry and narratives that are prerequisites to understanding contemporary society and culture," including literature, art and music.
During the debate, Johnson was asked if the courses would be limited to just one version of the Bible. Johnson said students would be allowed to bring in whichever text they'd prefer.
"I think that would actually generate more interesting conversations," he said.
The bill's supporters said the course would teach important values.
"You're talking about how to treat our neighbors; you're talking about things that help us be better citizens in a society that for sure, above all things, needs better citizens," said Rep. Chris Fugate, R-Chavies.
