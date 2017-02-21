Buffalo mayor announces re-election campaign

The mayor of Buffalo has announced he will seek a fourth term in office.
Mayor Byron Brown kicked off his re-election bid with a rally at Erie Community College's City Campus late Monday. The Democrat could make history as the second mayor in Buffalo history to be elected to four terms.
Brown was flanked by Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz and Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul during his speech.
The mayor highlighted the city's construction downtown, improved residential areas and efforts to limit crime. Critics of Brown argue the mayor's initiatives have not benefited Buffalo's inner city residents.
