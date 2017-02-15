Colorado police defeat forfeiture oversight proposal

A Colorado proposal to expand oversight of police who take a citizen's property has been defeated after intense resistance from law enforcement.
A Republican Senate committee rejected the bill 3-2 Wednesday.
The measure would have added reporting requirements of how much money Colorado police departments are taking from citizens through civil asset forfeiture. It also would have prevented police agencies from turning property over to the federal government unless it's worth more than $50,000.
Sponsors insisted that law enforcement could still use asset forfeiture to pad their budgets and fight crime, but they said Colorado has inadequate safeguards against abuse.
But a parade of law enforcement officers testified against the bill and succeeded in shutting it down.
Comments