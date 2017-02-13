National Politics

Los Angeles sheriff's deputy shoots man at restaurant

LOS ANGELES

Authorities say a man has been shot by a Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy after being stopped inside a restaurant.

It happened shortly after 3 p.m. Monday in Van Nuys.

Officials said the deputy had approached the man inside a restaurant along Van Nuys Boulevard and conducted a pat-down search.

They say the deputy found a gun during the search and shot the man during the encounter.

Officials said it wasn't immediately clear why the man had been stopped or what exactly led up to the shooting.

A sheriff's spokeswoman says the man was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive. She says the deputy was not injured.

