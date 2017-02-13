National Politics

Evers doubles cash on hand before superintendent primary

The Associated Press
MADISON, Wis.

State Superintendent Tony Evers has doubled his cash on hand before next week's primary.

Evers' campaign on Monday said the two-term incumbent has nearly $238,000 cash on hand. He is being challenged by former Dodgeville school administrator John Humphries and former Beloit Superintendent Lowell Holtz.

Holtz is reporting having about $15,000 cash on hand, or about 15-times less than what Evers has. Humphries has yet to file his report that shows fundraising and spending through Feb. 6.

The top two vote-getters in the Feb. 21 primary will advance to face each other in the April 4 election.

Evers' campaign says he raised more than $142,000 in the first five weeks of the year. Holtz raised just over $30,000.

