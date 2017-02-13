Evers doubles cash on hand before superintendent primary

State Superintendent Tony Evers has doubled his cash on hand before next week's primary.
Evers' campaign on Monday said the two-term incumbent has nearly $238,000 cash on hand. He is being challenged by former Dodgeville school administrator John Humphries and former Beloit Superintendent Lowell Holtz.
Holtz is reporting having about $15,000 cash on hand, or about 15-times less than what Evers has. Humphries has yet to file his report that shows fundraising and spending through Feb. 6.
The top two vote-getters in the Feb. 21 primary will advance to face each other in the April 4 election.
Evers' campaign says he raised more than $142,000 in the first five weeks of the year. Holtz raised just over $30,000.
