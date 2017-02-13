National Politics

February 13, 2017 7:51 AM

Host of gun bills up for legislators' consideration

The Associated Press
BISMARCK, N.D.

North Dakota legislators will consider more than a dozen bills relating to guns as the first half of the current session winds down.

Among them is a proposal to allow carrying a concealed firearm in schools, if education officials allow it. The bill is aimed at rural schools without a school resource officer, since it takes law enforcement a while to respond to an emergency situation.

Republican Rep. Dwight Kiefert tells the Bismarck Tribune (http://bit.ly/2kj4qVW ) that there are schools that are an hour away from help and the country isn't getting any safer. The Senate has killed a similar measure in the previous two legislative sessions.

Another House bill would make North Dakota a constitutional carry state, allowing people to carry concealed firearms without a government permit.

