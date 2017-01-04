Trump, with 2 tweets, helps push GOP reversal on ethics

1:03 Man's body found in ditch Pause

1:48 'She was a brave young lady,' Brooklyn Rouse's aunt says

1:07 Kirby Smart on asking recruits to defer enrollment

0:40 Bob Denison volunteers to make the old new again

0:54 Big week for Peach County standout

0:20 Chauncey Rivers playing for East Mississippi

2:29 Sideline Superstar: Aaliyah Redding brings cheers to games in a wheelchair

6:25 Cop Shop Podcast: The zaniest police reports of 2016

0:37 Tax commissioner shows cramped quarters