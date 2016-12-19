Trump aides: Democrats' complaints are sour grapes

0:37 Collision in shopping area kills woman Pause

3:42 Impaired driver caught on Sarasota sheriff helicopter camera

3:29 Mother talks about losing son

1:05 Winter Wonderland Festival brings synthetic ice to balmy weather.

1:16 Bands, floats and Santa draw thousands to Christmas parade.

3:28 'Bully with a badge' sentenced to prison

1:08 Volunteers explain why they lay wreaths for Wreaths Across America

1:44 Why it's a bad idea to allow the state to take over failing schools

1:11 Her bedbugs are gone and Macon woman says, 'I love it'