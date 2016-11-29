The Latest: Itawamba County delays vote count for runoff

The Latest on runoff elections in Mississippi (all times local):
7:28 p.m.
Officials in one north Mississippi county are not counting votes on election night because of severe weather.
Paula Cooper, a deputy circuit clerk in Itawamba County, says storms had damaged buildings Tuesday in Fulton. The county remained under severe weather warnings Tuesday night, so elections officials were sent home.
Cooper says they will count votes Wednesday.
Itawamba is one of 33 counties where a Supreme Court runoff was being held.
----
7 p.m.
Polls are closed for runoff elections in Mississippi.
Voters in the northern part of the state were deciding a Supreme Court race between John Brady of Columbus and Bobby Chamberlin of Hernando.
The Court of Appeals runoff in an east-central district is between challenger Ed Hannan and incumbent Jack Wilson. Both live in Madison.
Runoffs were being held for two Mississippi House seats. One is in Jones County. The other is in Lamar and Pearl River counties.
----
4:20 a.m.
Two judicial races and two legislative races are being decided by runoffs in Mississippi.
Polls are open 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday. Voters must show a driver's license or other government-issued photo identification.
The Supreme Court runoff in the northern district is between John Brady of Columbus, who's an attorney in private practice; and Bobby Chamberlin of Hernando, who's a circuit judge.
The Court of Appeals runoff in an east-central district is between challenger Ed Hannan and incumbent Jack Wilson. Both live in Madison.
One legislative runoff is in Jones County. The other is in Lamar and Pearl River counties.
Judicial candidates run without party labels. Because the legislative races are special elections, those candidates also run without party affiliation.
