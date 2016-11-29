‘Hire Pelosi,’ GOP urges House Democrats in giant Capitol Hill banner

1:26 Deputy rescues clerk from burning Circle K Pause

0:43 Peach County hopes to take advantage of home field

0:55 'I got nothing to put my food on'

1:07 Isaiah McKenzie speaks about loss to Georgia Tech

1:34 Gatlinburg, TN wildfire forces mandatory evacuations

2:51 Macon zoning board approves zoning for restaurant

1:10 Donald Trump Jr. describes the enthusiasm voters approach him with

0:31 Houston County Sheriff's Office wants help identifying these suspects

1:44 Mercer welcomes Davidson for big non-conference game