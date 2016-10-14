Nevada Senate hopefuls Heck, Masto face off in feisty debate

Nevada candidates Joe Heck and Catherine Cortez Masto faced off in a feisty debate as they seek the seat held by retiring Sen. Harry Reid.
The wide-ranging debate broadcast Friday is the only scheduled TV matchup between the candidates, whose race is considered a tossup and could decide which party controls the U.S. Senate.
Democrat Cortez Masto went on the offensive over Republican Heck's prior support of Trump, saying his decision last week to revoke his endorsement after lewd Trump comments came to light was a political maneuver designed to save himself because "Donald Trump's ship is sinking."
Heck said his decision was personal and noted he treated victims of sexual assault as a doctor. He also said his wife was a victim of domestic abuse in a prior relationship.
