September 21, 2016 12:48 AM

Trump visits Ohio Wednesday; Chelsea Clinton comes Thursday

TOLEDO, Ohio

Donald Trump is making a campaign swing across northern Ohio.

The Republican presidential nominee will be at Toledo's Stranahan Theater for a rally early Wednesday afternoon.

He'll then go to Cleveland, where he'll take part in an event about issues confronting black America. The town hall meeting Wednesday evening will be hosted by Fox News Channel personality Sean Hannity.

On Thursday, Chelsea Clinton will be in the Toledo area to campaign for her mother, Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton.

