Money isn't everything in vote for state House seat in Bibb and Monroe

Normally, part of running for office involves what candidates call “dialing for dollars:” hitting the phones and asking for cash. But for a state House race in north Bibb and part of Monroe counties, campaign cash didn't match campaign outcomes.
Republicans Dale Washburn and Gary Bechtel will head to a runoff that will decide which of them will represent House District 141 under the Gold Dome. They got about 34 percent and 27 percent of the vote, respectively.
The two Realtors were fairly close in campaign contributions. Washburn reported raising about $34,000 and loaning himself another $10,000. Bechtel raised about $53,000.
Name recognition also has value. Bechtel has a boatload of that. Between the county commission and the school board, he has been a Bibb County officeholder for about 18 years.
Todd Tolbert, a financial planner, placed third in voting and raised the least cash, about $11,000.
But coming in last was Shane Mobley, who had loaned his own campaign $150,000. He founded Southern Sleep Technologies, a company that diagnoses and treats sleep disorders.
Not a single Democrat signed up to run in the deep red district. So the Republican primary runoff will decide it.
The winner replaces state Rep. Allen Peake, a Republican who will be best remembered as the author of the state law that allows possession of medical cannabis. Peake announced his retirement from the Gold Dome earlier this year, though he said he plans to continue advocating for practical medical cannabis access, as the state and federal government still prohibit production of or buying the product.
