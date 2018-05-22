Middle Georgia election results for Tuesday, May 22

Voting was brisk at the new Howard 1 polling place at Northway Church Tuesday. Precinct manager Wade Wilbourn said the combination with the precinct that used to be at Hephzibah Children's Home doubled the size of the north Bibb polling place to about 3,800. He added that officials expected only about 7,500 of the 95,000 registered voters to participate in the primary election. Beau Cabell bcabell@macon.com