Voting was brisk at the new Howard 1 polling place at Northway Church Tuesday. Precinct manager Wade Wilbourn said the combination with the precinct that used to be at Hephzibah Children's Home doubled the size of the north Bibb polling place to about 3,800. He added that officials expected only about 7,500 of the 95,000 registered voters to participate in the primary election.
Elections

Middle Georgia election results for Tuesday, May 22

By Wayne Crenshaw, Stanley Dunlap, Linda S. Morris And Becky Purser

May 22, 2018 04:32 PM

Here are election results for contested races in Middle Georgia in the Tuesday primary, which also includes a special election for the Macon-Bibb County Commission District 1 seat.

