Middle Georgia election results

More Videos 1:49 Voters choose new Warner Robins mayor Pause 0:44 Toms excited to be re-elected 0:42 Sam Poss' father: "Just remember the good things" 1:04 Houston unveils new school bus facility 3:05 Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 0:43 Southwest coach discusses final play that sends Patriots to playoffs 0:55 Turnovers key for Mercer's success 2:01 Top ranked Georgia defeats South Carolina 1:39 Nizialek on mentoring younger punters 1:07 California congressman skips moment of silence to talk gun control Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Voters choose new Warner Robins mayor Three Warner Robins voters give their reasoning for their mayoral candidate after they visited the polls Tuesday. Three Warner Robins voters give their reasoning for their mayoral candidate after they visited the polls Tuesday. Woody Marshall The Telegraph

Three Warner Robins voters give their reasoning for their mayoral candidate after they visited the polls Tuesday. Woody Marshall The Telegraph