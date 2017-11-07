Middle Georgia election results

Three Warner Robins voters give their reasoning for their mayoral candidate after they visited the polls Tuesday.
Telegraph staff
breaking@macon.com
November 07, 2017 7:00 PM
Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.
Donald J. Trump pulled off an unexpected victory early on Wednesday morning, becoming the 45th president-elect. Polls were unable to anticipate the large turnout of white, working-class voters in key states.
View More Video
Comments