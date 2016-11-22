‘Be a leader, not a tweeter,’ voters tell Donald Trump in new poll

0:48 Macon man surprised with Fantasia concert tickets Pause

0:38 Fallen marshal escort stirs emotions

1:10 Donald Trump Jr. describes the enthusiasm voters approach him with

0:35 Gunman shoots clerk through opening in protective glass

2:02 Repo man felt bad taking elderly couple's car. Here's how he made it up to them.

1:31 Hundreds mourn Peach deputies at somber vigil

2:17 Northside's Kevin Kinsler watched his defense take control

2:51 Macon zoning board approves zoning for restaurant

3:34 Peach Co. sheriff shows appreciation to officers and community