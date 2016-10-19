Transportation Secretary Foxx made ‘first cut’ of Clinton VP picks, Wikileaks shows

Transportation Secretary Anthony Foxx was one of about three dozen names tossed about by Hillary Clinton’s campaign earlier this year to be her running mate.
In a March email exchange, part of a cache of emails made public by Wikileaks, Cheryl Mills, Clinton’s former chief of staff at the State Department, and John Podesta, her campaign chief, named Foxx in a “first cut” of candidates organized into “rough food groups.”
Foxx appeared in a group of African-American officeholders, including New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick, Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed and former Attorney General Eric Holder.
Foxx, 45, was the mayor of Charlotte for four years before coming to the U.S. Department of Transportation in 2013.
The other groups included Hispanics, women, generals, corporate executives, and in a category all to his own, Bernie Sanders.
Clinton ultimately chose Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine.
