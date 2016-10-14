With early voting beginning Monday, stakes high for local, state issues

In addition to choosing the next president, voters in Middle Georgia will make several vital state and local decisions at the polls as advanced voting starts Monday.
Four proposed amendments to the state constitution and a U.S. Senate race are also on midstate ballots.
“These are things that have meaning in your day-to-day life,” said Chris Grant, professor and chair of Mercer University’s Political Science Department.
Amendment 1, often called the Opportunity School District amendment, “has impact for public schools in Bibb County directly, and people need to pay attention to that,” Grant said. The amendment, proposed by Gov. Nathan Deal but rejected by many professional groups for public educators, would allow the state to take away local control of schools deemed failing.
Amendment 2 would allow for more severe penalties for people found guilty of prostitution, pimping, pandering and other sex crimes. It would also allow for taxes on adult entertainment, from which the money would go to the Safe Harbor for Sexually Exploited Children fund.
Amendment 3 would change the way judges are selected. Amendment 4 would allow for a tax on fireworks.
Also on the state level, Republican Johnny Isakson is seeking re-election to his U.S. Senate seat against Democratic challenger Jim Barksdale.
In Bibb County, voters also will decide whether the extra penny on the dollar tax, a $280 million SPLOST, will continue past spring 2018. Grant said input is important because the pays for a series of projects that “you may or may not agree with.”
AN UNPRECEDENTED ELECTION
Though some forecasts predict that national voter turnout will be lower given the unpopularity of the candidates, Grant expects it will be different here.
“I expect that you’d probably see an uptick in early voting in Georgia,” Grant said.
The presidential race between Republican candidate Donald Trump and Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton is unprecedented for numerous reasons.
For the first time in history, a woman is in the running for the presidency.
Should Clinton win, Grant said it would be the first time since 1988 that the incumbent presidential party remained in the White House for a third term.
“The negatives for both candidates, in terms of their approval numbers, are unprecedented,” said Christopher Lawrence, assistant professor of political science at Middle Georgia State University. “In the media age, I think it’s one of the nastiest (elections), if not the nastiest we’ve ever seen.”
Lawrence, 40, said he expects voting in Georgia will happen a lot like voting in Virginia, where Democrats have “pretty much getting it over with and … voting for Clinton,” and Republicans “kind of waiting and seeing how they’re going to vote.”
Early voting begins Monday and ends Nov. 4. There are two polling places for early voters in Macon: the Macon-Bibb County Board of Elections office, at 2525 Pio Nono Avenue, and Terminal Station, 200 Cherry Street. Polling hours are from 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
The polls will also open on one Saturday, Oct. 29, from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. before general election day Nov. 8.
“You have to sometimes look beyond the immediate distastefulness of the decision and figure out what’s in your best interest for the next four years,” Grant said. “The way our democracy improves is when people respond in elections. That’s the only voice that we have that has permanent influence, when we choose our own leaders.”
Laura Corley: 478-744-4334, @Lauraecor
