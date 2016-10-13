Elections 2016

October 13, 2016 10:25 AM

The official Ken Bone shirt is on sale now

News-Democrat

The official Ken Bone T-shirt is available to buy online.

The Shiloh resident tweeted out a picture Wednesday night showing him wearing a dark blue shirt with his face on it and his name, “Bone.”

Shirts are available for a week, and are on sale for $19.99, according to the website where the shirts are being sold.

Related content

Elections 2016

Comments

Videos

Here's how to cast a vote for your write-in candidates this November

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos