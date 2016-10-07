What would you ask Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump?

The presidential nominees meet for the second time Sunday night on a debate stage and will be taking questions from voters in a town hall style. That’s led to a lot of suggestions for questions that should be asked of them.
The Brady Campaign, a pro-gun control advocacy group, suggests in a video recorded by Angel Colon, a survivor of the mass shooting at a gay nightclub in Orlando, that the moderators should ask the candidates what they’d do to “keep guns out of the hands of dangerous people.”
Eight pro-choice groups sent a letter to the moderators, Anderson Cooper and Martha Raddatz, asking them to address what they say is a “crisis of abortion access in our country.”
A group of young evangelical Christians plans to gather at the debate in St. Louis and call on the moderators to question Clinton and Trump on climate change.
That’s in addition to the questions that are being asked by ordinary Americans. In a first, ABC and CNN have agreed to consider the 30 most popular questions posed at presidentialopenquestions.com.
Keep the momentum growing -- submit questions & vote up the ones you want the candidates to answer on #DebateNight! https://t.co/Qn7hvlivb4— OpenDebateCoalition (@OpenDebate) October 6, 2016
The question with the most votes as of Friday: “Would you support requiring criminal background checks for all guns sales?” followed by “How will you ensure the 2nd amendment is protected?” Running third: “Do you support expanding, and not cutting, Social Security’s modest benefits?”
