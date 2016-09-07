Voter Guide: Trump campaigns for the military vote. Is it working?

Welcome to McClatchy’s Voter Survival Guide, an interactive presentation of daily events from one of the strangest presidential campaigns in modern history.
Donald Trump goes in for the military vote, but comes under fire for improper donations.
Hillary Clinton maintains her lead, but for how long?
It's still 61 days until all ballots are cast. Are you registered to vote? Find how how your state is leaning and learn how to register here.
Donald Trump campaigns for military votes
Donald Trump picked up the endorsement of 88 retired generals and admirals in an open letter yesterday. Trump called the letter a "great honor."
“We can only Make America Great Again if we ensure our military remains the finest fighting force in the world, and that’s exactly what I will do as president.”
Later in the day, Trump went to Virginia Beach to talk national security and court the military vote.
The GOP is confident that if they turn out more veterans, they'll turn out more votes for Trump, but Trump is rubbing some former military personal the wrong way.
"The nail in the coffin for [Trump] was his NATO stuff."
-Colton Jordan, 28-year-old former Navy SEAL and lifelong Republican.
The Clinton camp wasted no time in trying to exploit those weaknesses, releasing an attack ad that calls out Trump's "continued disrespect for veterans and military families" including his comments about Sen. John McCain.
Trump still under fire for improper gift to FL Attorney General
In 2013, the Donald J. Trump Foundation failed to disclose a $25,000 contribution to a political group tied with Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi. At the time, Bondi was considering if she should open a fraud investigation against Trump University.
"I never even spoke to her about it at all. She’s a fine person. Never spoken to her about it, never. Many of the attorney generals turned that case down because I’ll win that case in court," Trump said.
Marc Reichelderfer, a consultant for Bondi’s reelection effort, told the AP that Bondi had specifically solicited the donation, but that Bondi was unaware of any complaints against Trump University at the time.
Donald Trump paid a $2,500 fine to the IRS for the improper donation and reimbursed the foundation $25,000 following press inquiries this year.
The Miami Herald Editorial Board says the whole thing needs a closer look.
Speaker Paul Ryan: FBI is playing politics with Clinton's email
Speaker Paul Ryan says the FBI acted like "political operators" by releasing the results of their investigation into Clinton's email over the lengthy three-day weekend.
"I can’t believe they would do what is such a patently political move. It makes them look like political operators versus law enforcement officers."
-Speaker Paul Ryan on the FBI's release of Clinton documents over Labor Day weekend.
Hillary Clinton continues to attack Trump over tax returns
Clinton continued to attack Trump for not following presidential campaign precedent and releasing his tax returns to the public, telling reporters the Republican nominee "clearly has something to hide.”
Read the bottom of he screen. pic.twitter.com/snzaae04Oh— John Aravosis (@aravosis) September 6, 2016
Clinton is losing her lead
Hillary Clinton may be ahead in national polls, but her lead is shrinking. Politico's Glenn Thrush argues she could be blowing her chance.
More stories
- Despite endorsing every Republican presidential nominee since 1968, the Dallas Morning News refuses to support Donald Trump on the grounds that "Trump is no Republican."
- A new poll suggests Texas is a toss-up. Could the Lone Star State go blue?
- The 2016 election could radically redraw the electoral map.
- Your vote may be less secure than you think.
Have a question about the candidates, the campaign, the process, the election itself? Ask us here.
- Map: How America votes
- Quiz: Pick a side
- Register to vote
- Deadlines by state
- Find your state’s election office
- Sample ballots by ZIP code
Eric Wuestewald, @eric_wuest
Comments